BENNINGTON — Meghan Gunn, MD, chair of pediatrics at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, will offer insights about COVID-19 vaccines for children on Wednesday's episode of "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson."
The show will air at noon on SVMC's Facebook page, facebook.com/svmedicalcenter, and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television.
Gunn is a pediatrician at SVMC and the chair of the Department of Pediatrics. She has worked at SVMC since 2013. She received her undergraduate education in biology from Syracuse University and earned her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. She continued with a residency in pediatrics at University of Massachusetts Medical School. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
Wednesday, June 30: Nicholas Weinberg, MD, emergency medicine physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will share his experiences working on the search and rescue teams, including at Mount Denali in Alaska.
Wednesday, July 7: Jeffrey Parsonnet, MD, infectious disease physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will share his work as leader of the organization’s post-acute COVID syndrome (commonly referred to as “long haulers”) program.
Wednesday, July 14: Becca Filson, FNP, of SVMC’s Hospital Medicine, and Lisa Downing-Forget, MD, of SVMC Internal Medicine, will discuss diversity and inclusion at SVMC and in the healthcare field.
Wednesday, July 21: Rosalind Case, PhD, of Monash University will speak about the psychological aspects of healthcare choices.
All programs will air at noon.
Dobson, the show's host, is an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as chief medical officer for SVMC.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.