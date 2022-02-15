Manchester acquires masks; distributing to first responders, others

Massachusetts has eased mask-wearing advice for healthy, vaccinated visitors and residents.

BOSTON — On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health eased its advice on pandemic-related mask use for healthy and vaccinated residents and visitors.

The state now advises that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors (not in your own home) if they have a weakened immune system; age-related disease risk or an underlying medical condition; or if someone in the household is unvaccinated or fits the aforementioned criteria. 

People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask when indoors to aid in the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Regardless of vaccination status, all Bay State residents and visitors are required to continue wearing masks in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care centers.

