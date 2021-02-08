Initial news reports about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported that it was “only 66 percent effective.” If we could edit those stories, we would strike the “only” and replace it with “a remarkable.” We would write: “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 is a remarkable 66 percent effective.” Here’s why we think the announcement of Johnson & Johnson’s data is very good news for everyone.
The 66 percent number doesn’t tell the whole story. When we look deeper, we learn that the vaccine was 72 percent effective in the United States. It was 57 percent effective in South Africa, where a new variant is circulating widely. Regardless of location, the vaccine was 85 percent effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations and 100 percent effective at preventing deaths. Sure, with this vaccine, you might be slightly more likely to get a mild case of COVID, one that would keep you home for a few days. For doctors and nurses, a vaccine that prevents severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths is a good vaccine.
What’s more, the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 is more effective than well-trusted vaccines for other illnesses. For instance, the flu vaccine is typically less than 60 percent effective. We rely on it to prevent the flu, and it does.
It’s easier to produce, store, and transport. Johnson & Johnson predicts that it could produce a billion doses by the end of the year, which would make a huge impact in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
It needs refrigeration only, not a freezer, as the Moderna vaccine does, or an ultracold freezer, like the Pfizer vaccine. With storage and transport restrictions like these, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be easier to make available to far more people.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered in one shot. That means that it can vaccinate twice as many people with the same number of doses. Note that Moderna reported only a 50.8 percent efficacy after the first dose, and Pfizer reported 52.4 percent efficacy after the first dose.
As a bonus, the first reports claim that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has even milder side effects than either of the other two available, which are neither common or severe.
I am grateful for all of the things that make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine different from the other two vaccines available. I am also grateful for the one thing it has in common: it works. This vaccine will help us prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, deaths, and further mutations.