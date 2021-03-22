We have known all along that limiting the effects of COVID-19 is a group effort. We have washed our hands, worn our masks, stayed home, and distanced from others not just to keep ourselves safe but to protect our neighbors, too. Returning to our pre-COVID-19 way of life will require one last collective push: getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
Public health experts believe that vaccinating around 75 percent of the population will result in “herd immunity,” the point where the number of vaccinated people collectively diminish the amount of virus circulating overall. But we may not reach that pivotal point without lending each other some crucial support. Here are the top six things you can do:
Ask about barriers. Do you know anyone who is eligible for the vaccine but who has not yet scheduled an appointment to receive it? I encourage you to ask them about their barriers and do what you can to resolve them. Sometimes all they need is a conversation or a little support to move “get vaccinated” from something they might do to something that they will do.
Share the facts. Some people have received misinformation about the vaccine or its effects. The most powerful fact you can share is this: COVID-19 has killed a half million Americans so far. Beyond a day or two of manageable side effects experienced by a few, the vaccine has done no harm to anyone and is credited with a 75 percent decrease in cases among the oldest and most vulnerable. That’s some powerful math.
Offer to help connect. Signing up for the vaccine can be inaccessible for those who don’t have an Internet connection or intimidating for those who are unfamiliar with using the Internet. You can help by offering those in this situation the state’s vaccine scheduling phone number: 855-722-7878. If you feel confident using the state’s vaccination website, offer to show those who are less sure. Helping to sign them up may relieve the only real barrier they have.
Arrange transportation. Transportation is one of the most common barriers to healthcare access. If you have a vehicle, you could offer to bring the person to their vaccination appointment. Alternatively, those who need a ride can call 802-447-0477 or toll free 877-530-6116 right after they have obtained a scheduled vaccination appointment. The service will pick them up at home and bring them back home again.
Share that it is safe, easy, and fun. If you have gotten your vaccine at SVHC’s clinic, you already know how easy it is. Everyone is safely distanced, masked, and guided through every step of the process, to keep you safe. It can take as little as 30 minutes, including the 15-minute observation following vaccination. Some have even described the clinic’s atmosphere as “celebratory.” For many, the clinic is their first real social outing in many months. They run into people they know. They all share the hope that, a few months from now, we will no longer need to wear masks or distance from one another.
Share your experience. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a moment of historical significance. It’s a major life event. Share it with friends and family. Call them up and tell them how it went. If you get vaccinated at SVHC’s clinic, you could make a public post to social media with #MySVHCVaccine. We’ll share it with our networks, so that even more people will see how exciting it is to get vaccinated.
To me, a person who helps someone else overcome a barrier to vaccination is a Vaccination Champion. We will need thousands of Champions to talk about the vaccine with their friends, family members, and neighbors; listen to the reservations and obstacles; and help resolve them. Thank you for helping us help our community return to our pre-COVID way of life.