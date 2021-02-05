Here in southwestern Vermont, cases of COVID-19 are higher than ever. Hospitalizations are up, too. Many people are seriously ill, even as I write this, and their families are working through all of the fear and uncertainty that comes with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
This spike was predicted. After seeing the increase in cases following Halloween, public health experts prepared us for what they expected would be a steep rise in cases after the holidays. Sadly, the consequences are unfolding, not necessarily just for those who gathered but for others they relate with.
For many, the final game of the football season is a time to gather for some much-needed mid-winter fun. There’s an epic matchup, fun foods, entertaining commercials, and great company. In a typical year, people invite big multi-generational groups and have a great time.
As a reminder, this is no typical year. I would advise those planning or planning to attend even a greatly scaled-back party to rethink that decision. Here are my reasons why:
You might think that the people you’re inviting could survive a COVID-19 diagnosis. And you might be right. But those you gather with aren’t the only ones you put at risk. More than ten people died from COVID-19 as a result of a wedding in Maine. Only about 50 people attended, and 170 people contracted COVID. A majority of those who died didn’t attend the event. Most were secondary contacts. In other words, throwing a party or attending one could put family and friends at risk, even when they didn’t attend the party.
Vermont’s lawmakers have told us not to gather. Mandates indicate that we should not be gathering with those we do not live with.
The lawmakers are relying on public health data that indicates gatherings equate to increases in cases. Increases in cases equate to increased hospitalizations, and increases in hospitalizations equate to increases in deaths.
You can still have a lot of fun without being together in the same room with your fellow superfans. Whip up a special dish for the people you live with and settle in to watch the game at home. Call your favorite game-loving friends at halftime and at the end of the game to recap the most exciting moments.
If you’ve already invited friends or accepted an invite, give your guests or host a call or a text. Say, “I changed my mind about hosting/attending this year. Let’s watch separately and talk at the end of the game.”
This is one important way that you can help ensure that your fellow football fans and those they love or work with will be alive to celebrate the final game of next football season. That’s what I would call a win for everybody.