SHAFTSBURY — The fifth grade at Shaftsbury Elementary School will shift to remote learning after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union announced Wednesday.
The school will remain open for other grades, and the fifth grade will return in person on Thursday, April 8, SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen said.
He said that all close contacts were determined and notified.
“In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation,” Culkeen said in a statement. “We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy.”
Trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces, he said.