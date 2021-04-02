BENNINGTON -- The Monument Elementary School building will be closed for staff and students for the week of April 5-9, with all students engaging in remote learning. This includes the closure of school care. Those affected have been contacted.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent James Culkeen announced late Friday afternoon that the district had been notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Monument Elementary School learning community. In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, school officials took immediate steps to isolate the situation.
"We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy," he said in a statement.
After meeting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. Trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces.
Culkeen pointed out that the week following this remote learning week -- April 12-16 -- will be Spring Break. District and school staff look forward to welcoming students back into the building on Monday, April 19. "This is different from how we have been handling school breaks over the past few months," he said.
The superintendent urged parents, students and others to continue to check svsu.org and school and district social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.
Recent cases
As reported elsewhere on Friday by the Banner, Mount Anthony Union Middle School will remain open after a member of the learning community tested positive for COVID-19, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has announced.
Earlier this week, the SVSU announced that the fifth grade at Shaftsbury Elementary School would shift to remote learning until April 8, after a positive test at that school.