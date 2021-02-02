MONTPELIER — As COVID-19 numbers improve across the state and the region, Bennington County’s numbers are continuing to rise, prompting concern among state officials.
Unlike the rest of the state, “trends in Bennington County have not improved, and in fact over the past week have worsened,” Michael Pieciak, Vermont’s commissioner of financial regulation, said Tuesday during Gov. Phil Scott’s twice weekly news conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This county continues to stand out compared to the rest of the state for three reasons,” he said. “First, it has a disproportionately high percentage of active cases, it has sustained growth in these cases that dates back to early December, and recently it’s seen an increase in its hospitalizations.”
Over the past two weeks, Bennington County has reported 313 new cases.
“While it’s important for all Vermonters to remain vigilant, certainly, this is particularly true for those currently in Bennington County,” Pieciak said.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that “a large portion” of the 54 Vermonters who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Fortunately, he said, the hospital “is coping quite well with this additional load.”
“We continue to monitor that situation very closely in addition to the higher cases generally in that part of the state,” Levine said. “Our data teams have not pinpointed any one cause for the spread in Bennington County, though we did note some larger gatherings in December, before the holidays, that led to some outbreaks.”
Levine linked some cases to New York residents who work in the county or receive their medical care in the Bennington area, and noted there have been a lot of out-of-state visitors to the area for skiing. He described the county’s case count data looking more like adjoining New York counties than those in Vermont.
“We’re working to ensure that Bennington County has sufficient testing and information to help slow the spread of COVID,” Levine said. “What we’re seeing tells us we must work harder on the containment front, which begins with access to testing.”
He noted that Bennington County’s test sites, though busy, are “not often filled to capacity.” The state is working to create other sites throughout the region, he said, and may expand testing at the county’s ski resorts, and in the Northshire.
Last week, Vermont had 82 fewer cases than the prior week. But case counts are expected to stay “elevated” throughout February, said Pieciak.
Though much recent attention has been placed on vaccination, “we simply cannot ignore the work we’ve been doing, and still need to do, to stop the virus,” Levine said. “It’s as critically important today as it has been for almost a year now.”
To date, more than 55,000 Vermonters have received COVID-19 vaccines, giving cause for some celebration.
“This successful statewide vaccination effort has many people to thank,” Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said. He listed state employees across different agencies, health care organizations hosting vaccination sites, and those who helped sign up and transport elderly residents eligible for the vaccine.
“It’s been because of all these people that this has been a success. It’s been no one person, no one department, no one agency. It’s been a concerted effort of all Vermonters to make this happen, and I say thank you,” Smith said.
Having administered 11.61 doses per 100 residents, Vermont ranks second in the Northeast and eighth nationally, Pieciak said.
Smith said nearly 10 percent of eligible Vermonters received at least their first dose and 34,170 residents who are 75 and older are scheduled to get their first dose within the next five weeks. He said more than 14 percent of those in that age group have received their first dose, up from 6 percent last week.
Gov. Phil Scott arrived late, sharing news from a call he had just been on with the National Governors Association and White House officials. He said Vermont is set to start receiving more vaccine doses than it has in the last three weeks, estimating that it would add up to a more than 20 percent increase.
SVMC is currently operating a vaccination clinic at the former Southern Vermont College campus for those age 75 and older.
State officials are waiting for federal guidance on transporting vaccines to homebound Vermonters with the hope of starting those deliveries by the end of the week.
Smith said they also established a working group to look at when to start allowing congregate dinging in long-term care facilities, a decision which has to do with how long it takes for the vaccine to build up immunity in the residents.
“Our seniors living at long-term care facilities have been isolated for far too long and it is our hope to re-establish those social connections as soon as possible,” he said.
About 85 percent of long-term care residents have elected to receive their first dose of a vaccine, Smith said. He urged those who are 75 and older who haven’t registered to do so by visiting healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or calling 855-722-7878.