The state of Vermont on Friday released the schedule that will allow all adults to begin making appointments to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Scott announced that beginning March 25, Vermonters age 60 and above will be able to begin making appointments and those 50 and above will open four days later.
Those age 40, 30 and then 16 and above will be able to make appointments after one week intervals, with the final registration period opening April 19. The schedule is available on the Health Department's website, www.healthvermont.gov/.
Scott said the appointments should be available within two to three weeks from when people make the appointments. People are not considered fully vaccinated against the virus until two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose.
For the two-dose vaccines, the second short is administered within three to four weeks after the first shot. One of the current vaccines, from Johnson & Johnson, only requires one shot.
"So everyone in the final age-band could be finished in June, which is why I've used the fourth of July when I believe things will feel somewhat normal again," Scott said Friday during his regular twice-weekly virus briefing.
The schedule is dependent on Vermont receiving sufficient doses of the different vaccines being used to prevent COVID-19.
Scott and administration officials recommends that people create an online account, which can be used to both make appointments for COVID-19 testing and to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Once an account is created it will make it easy to make an appointment for a vaccine when their age band opens up.
As of Friday, about 30 percent of the Vermont population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.