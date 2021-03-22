THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 219.
Twenty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,839, which is 99 higher than the total reported Sunday. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but two of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 33; Franklin County had 11; Lamoille County had 10; Windham County had seven; Rutland County had six; Bennington County had five; Orleans County had four; Caledonia County had three; Washington County had two; and Addison, Essex and Grand Isle counties each had one. Orange and Windsor counties had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 45.32 per 10,000 residents, still above the statewide average of 39.39 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 22.28 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 110 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 65. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 497 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 454.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 342.5, while the rate in Windham County is 247.2.
So far, 347,945 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains steady, at 1.4 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 3.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 84 since Sunday, to 14,933.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
INDOOR VISITS TO RESUME AT VETERANS' HOME
Indoor visits at the Vermont Veterans' Home are expected to resume on March 24, the home announced Monday on its website.
Visits will have to be prescheduled by calling 802-447-6539 Monday-Friday from 1-4 p.m.
A full set of rules for the visits is available at the home's website, vvh.vermont.gov/content/coronavirus-information.
31.2% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported that 171,060 Vermonters, or 31.2 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state, 91,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 79,200 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 34.0 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 28.8.
So far, the state has received 322,600 doses of vaccine, 81.5 percent of which have been administered.
The vaccine dashboard is not updated on Mondays.
VERMONTERS 60 AND OLDER CAN SIGN UP THURSDAY
Vermonters age 60 and older will be able to make an appointment for vaccination starting Thursday at 8:15 a.m.
Registrations can be made online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, or by calling 855-722-7878. The state is encouraging people to create an account ahead of time so it will be easier to log in when it’s time to make an appointment.
Eligibility for the remaining age bands was announced last week. Those 50 and older can register as of March 29; 40 and older, April 5; 30 and older, April 12; and 16 and older, April 19.
The length of the entire process will vary, but the state advises people to expect it to take approximately two months from the time they register to the time they are considered fully vaccinated. This includes the anticipated time between registration and an appointment, the time of a first and last dose, and the two weeks needed after a last dose for it to be at maximum effectiveness.
Gov. Phil Scott has said his goal is to have Vermonters fully vaccinated by July 1.
STATE PLANS TO PROMOTE VACCINES IN ESSEX COUNTY
The state of Vermont is considering using electronic road signs to help promote the use of the vaccines against COVID-19 in remote Essex County, officials said.
The Caledonian-Record reports the county in northeastern Vermont that borders Canada and New Hampshire has the state's lowest percentage of its population vaccinated against the virus.
As of Saturday, 31.2 percent of the state's 16-and-up population had received at least their first dose of vaccine. In Essex County, the figure was 23.2 percent.
"It's a big county, it's a long county — north to south — and it's a rural county," said Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. "People are pretty spread out."
The mobile electronic signs would be used to inform residents when and where vaccination clinics are being held and how to sign up.
The signs will also let people know the vaccines are free.
"It doesn't take that many more people to bring it up to the statewide average," Smith said. "The population is fairly small in that county to bring it up."
3 NEW PRISON CASES REPORTED
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Corrections reported three new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The cases were found in testing done March 18 and they were in the same unit as the past four rounds of positive results among inmates. No staff tested positive.
There are currently 33 cases among inmates and three among staff. The department says 145 inmates who had previously tested positive are no longer positive for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to leave isolation.
The entire facility was being tested again on Monday.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive in sampling done on Feb. 23.