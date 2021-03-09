COVID-19 test results from testing on Monday were positive for two additional residents of the Vermont Veterans Home and one staff member, CEO Melissa Jackson said Tuesday. She said all are currently asymptomatic. The employee is out of work, she said, and will complete the required quarantine prior to returning to the home.
The two residents are being moved to the home's Respiratory Care Unit, where two other residents had been isolated after positive test results last week. They also were reported to be asymptomatic.
The home's board of trustees plans to meet Friday to discuss COVID-related issues.
ONE-QUARTER OF BENNINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Vermont Department of Health reported that as of Tuesday, 7,575 residents of Bennington County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 25.5 percent of those over the age of 16.
Statewide, 127,454 Vermonters, or 23.2 percent, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents an increase of 1.2 percentage points from Saturday.
The figure for Windham County is 21.5 percent.
So far, the state has received 237,200 doses of vaccine, 196,400 of which have been administered.
The state’s vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.
REGISTRATION TO OPEN FOR VERMONTERS AGE 16+ WITH CONDITIONS
State officials announced Tuesday that people age 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions will be able to make vaccination appointments starting Thursday.
This group was initially slated to become eligible next Monday, but the timeline was moved up due to the state’s supply of vaccine and ability to accommodate large numbers of appointments, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.
This group can make an appointment starting Thursday at 8:15 a.m. by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. If registering online is not an option, you can make an appointment by calling 855-722-7878.
No doctor's note or proof of a health condition is needed to sign up. People will be asked for information about a health care provider they see for their condition, but can still make an appointment if they do not have a health care provider.
THE NUMBERS
Three Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 211.
Thirty Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and seven of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The new cumulative total is 16,286, which is 177 higher than Monday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 28; Franklin County had 12; Washington County had 10; Lamoille County had eight; Rutland County had six; Caledonia County had five; Addison, Bennington and Orleans counties each had four; and Grand Isle, Orange and Windsor counties each had two. Essex and Windham counties had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 46.59 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 37.64 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 24.00 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 117 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 55. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 448 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 423.8 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 314.6, while the rate in Windham County is 232.5.
So far, 337,733 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 120 since Monday, to 13,594.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
UK VARIANT ARRIVES IN VERMONT
Vermont health officials have confirmed the detection of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K., the health department said Monday.
The detection was not unexpected, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement, as it has been detected in most U.S. states by now. Nevertheless, he said, the variant was a concern because it can spread more quickly.
"The good news is that medical studies indicate the current vaccines are effective against this strain, and Vermonters should have confidence in the vaccines available,” Levine said.
He urged residents to maintain social distancing protocols and mask-wearing and encouraged testing.
The variant was detected in a specimen taken from a Chittenden County resident.