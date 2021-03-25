The Department of Health reported that 185,571 Vermonters, or 33.8 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's an increase of six tenths of a percentage point over Wednesday.
According to the state, 101,200 people have completed their vaccination, and 84,400 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 37.6 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 31.0.
So far, the state has received 352,000 doses of vaccine, 80.1 percent of which have been administered.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 223.
Twenty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and six of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday. The new cumulative total was reported as 18,215, which is 187 higher than the total reported Wednesday. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 67 new cases; Rutland County had 27; Caledonia and Orleans counties each had 18; Lamoille County had 11; Bennington County had nine; Franklin and Windsor counties each had seven; Orange, Washington and Windham counties each had two; and Addison and Essex counties each had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 40.04 per 10,000 residents, still above the statewide average of 37.44 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 23.59 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hot spot is Orleans County, with 88.85 active cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 103 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 65. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 538 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 459.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 349.6, while the rate in Windham County is 249.1 per 10,000.
So far, 350,472 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests held steady at 1.6 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 116 since Wednesday, to 15,240.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.