TOWNSHEND — A horse needing a hand getting up after falling in the snow overnight found several.
“This was really the community I felt, even though we’re all in isolation — certainly I am — they just rallied,” said Gerda Silver, owner of Gerda’s Equine Rescue in West Townshend, referring to public health guidance on keeping distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. “That was cool. I loved it.”
Silver said barn manager Vicky Smith noticed once of the horses, a big Percheron mare named Teagan who is about 20 years old, was missing during an early morning feeding of the horses.
“Her buddy Big Ben came to the fence for breakfast but Teagan was missing,” Silver wrote Friday to the Reformer. “She was found laying in the snow, and it appeared that she had gone down during the night. It was also by the looks of the snow that she had tried to get herself up several times but could not. Teagan’s hind legs gave out every time she struggled to pull herself up and by morning was totally exhausted!”
Michaela Kelly, who serves as a morning volunteer at the rescue, Jim Sprung and Smith’s husband Tim Smith tried to help Smith with getting Teagan up. Silver said a tractor and straps were needed to hoist the horse up so they called Tanner Winot from Winot Work in Townshend and Kelly’s friend Stuart Chapin.
They showed up and Winot brought a helper, Silver wrote. Silver said she called a farm which adopts horses from her group and is familiar with older draft horses whose back legs lose strength from the heavy workload they endure during their lifetimes.
“These were the local heroes that together got Teagan up on her feet and enabled her to walk back to her stall where she gratefully warmed up with a blanket and warm water!” Silver wrote in a message with the photos.
Reached by phone Sunday, Silver described how Teagan’s back legs wouldn’t work and front legs were shaking from trying to so hard to stand.
“That’s what happens,” she said. “They lose their muscle tone.”
Silver said the group of helpers shoveled some snow and moved the horse to a lower portion of the land where she could be moved on to a smaller tractor.
“It was like clockwork,” she said. “After they left, I was just so moved I guess by everybody who came together and didn’t ask anything, just to be able to help. It really warmed my heart for sure.”
Teagan developed a fever after the incident and is under veterinary care, Silver said.
“So she’s alive, and up and eating,” she said, adding that the vets told her the horse could be expected to have a fever after laying all night in the snow. “No matter what, she knows we care.”