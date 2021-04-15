BENNINGTON — Photovoice, an annual youth photo contest run by the Alliance for Community Transformations, is seeking entries from people ages 12-18 in Bennington and surrounding towns.
The 2021 theme is "Thrive," and entrants are encouraged to share photos of their favorite local people, places or things that they believe contribute to the area's vitality.
Contestants could win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local spots.
Photos can be sent to info@actbennington.org, with the entrant's name, school, grade, and a short written narrative about how the photo subject inspires and supports a healthy community. Entrants can also DM their submissions to @actbennington on Instagram.
The deadline to submit is April 30.