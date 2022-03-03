youthbaseball.jfif

 Metro Creative graphic
ARLINGTON — Youth baseball registrations are open until March 30.

It is important that everyone is signed up before registration closes. This year the organization will continue to order jerseys for all levels, as well as hats with last names printed on the hats. Anyone who registers late will not be able to have their name printed on their hat.

To register please visit arlingtonyouthbaseball.com and create a free account.

Don’t forget to sign up for volunteer roles during the registration process.

For more information, email arlingtonyouthbaseballassoc@gmail.com.

