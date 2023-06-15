MONTPELIER — Yoga at the State House returns June 21 at noon. This is the 6th annual celebration of community with a free Yoga + Meditation class hosted by Chrissy Lefavour of Grateful Yoga to benefit Prevent Child Abuse VT. Donations can be given to Grateful Yoga’s fundraising page at https://www.classy.org/team/506658, or at the day of the event at the PCAVT informational table.
Class is open to all people, encouraging steps towards individual wellness, healthy families and an overall thriving community. The mission of PCAVT is to promote and support healthy relationships within families, schools, and communities to eliminate child abuse. PCAVT partners with over 250 organizations across Vermont, and many more both nationally and internationally.