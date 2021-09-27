ARLINGTON — On Saturday, the Yellow Barn will host a community workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. at 226 Vermont Route 313.
The workshop will help people create their own native plant pollinator garden.
Did you know that 80 percent of plant life relies on butterflies, bees and birds? These creatures carry pollen from one plant to another, and in fact, we literally can’t live without them. It’s easy to help them out and see monarch butterflies, honey bees and hummingbirds in your own backyard.
University of Vermont Master Gardeners, in cooperation with Gardens at Yellow Barn Farm, will lead a workshop on the importance of native pollinator gardens. The workshop will include not only theory, but also practical experience. Refreshments will be served, and people are asked to comfortable gardening clothes.
Face masks are required for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and encouraged for all.
To request a disability-related accommodation to participate in this program, email YellowBarnArlington@gmail.com.