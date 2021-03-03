BENNINGTON — The Berkshire Family Y at the Rec Center is offering a book giveaway to support the love of literacy in children and families on March 10. This free event is open to the public, with registration required, and is made possible through a grant from the Children's Literacy Foundation.
Children must be supervised by a parent/guardian at all times. If bringing multiple children, please register each child separately. A variety of books will be available, age appropriate for preschool through middle school. Each child will receive two new free books to take home.
Safety precautions will be in place; masks must be worn at all times, with social distancing in effect. Those who are not feeling well or have had any known or suspected exposure to COVID are asked not to come.
For more information and to register, call the Y at 802-442-1053; email kbecker@bfymca.org or thaynes@bfymca.org; or stop in at 655 Gage St, Bennington.