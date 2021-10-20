BENNINGTON — One hundred years ago, a full generation before Rosie the Riveter, women rolled up their sleeves and entered war industries where they had never been welcome before. They ran powerful machinery, learned new skills, and faced the sullen hostility of the men in the shops.
The public is invited to attend a free illustrated lecture about these brave women on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington, 108 School Street. The program is sponsored by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women.
Historian Carrie Brown will discuss the courage of these women, as well as their hard work, and explore how they helped shape the work that their more famous daughters would do in the next war.
Brown has been a museum curator and exhibit developer for more than 25 years, and is the author of books, magazine articles and exhibition catalogues. ‘Rosie’s Mom: Forgotten Women of the First World War’ is a Vermont Humanities program. It is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The program is free and open to the public. The UUFB building is fully handicap accessible. Masks will be required.