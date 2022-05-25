BENNINGTON -- Critically acclaimed, award-winning authors and faculty of the Bennington Writing Seminars will host Writers Reading, a hallmark evening reading series during the MFA program's summer residency from June 2-10. All readings are free and open to the public virtually via Zoom.
June 2 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Benjamin Anastas and Monica Ferrell. Anastas is the author of the novels An Underachiever’s Diary (Dial Press) and The Faithful Narrative of a Pastor’s Disappearance (FSG). His memoir Too Good to Be True (Little A) was a national bestseller. Ferrell is the author of three books of fiction and poetry, most recently the collection You Darling Thing (Four Way, 2018), a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Award and Believer Book Award in Poetry.
June 3 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Jennifer Chang and Peter Trachtenberg. Chang is the author of The History of Anonymity and Some Say the Lark, which was longlisted for the PEN Open Book Award and received the 2018 William Carlos Williams Award. Trachtenberg is the author of 7 Tattoos, The Book of Calamities, and Another Insane Devotion.
June 4 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Susan Cheever and Stuart Nadler. Cheever’s most recent book Drinking in America, a look at American History through the lens of alcoholism, was published in October 2016. Nadler is the author of two novels and a short story collection.
June 5 at 7 p.m. features faculty member April Bernard and visiting writer Caryl Phillips. Bernard is a poet, novelist, and essayist. A new book of poems, The World Behind the World, will be coming out from W.W. Norton in 2023; previous collections are Brawl & Jag, Romanticism, Swan Electric, Psalms, and Blackbird Bye Bye. Phillips began writing for the theatre and his plays includHe is an Honorary Fellow of The Queen's College, Oxford University.
June 6 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Jenny Boully and Katy Simpson Smith. Boully is the author of Betwixt-and-Between: Essays on the Writing Life. Simpson Smith is the author of We Have Raised All of You: Motherhood in the South, 1750-1835, and the novels The Story of Land and Sea, Free Men, and The Everlasting.
June 8 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Ramona Ausubel and Hugh Ryan and Alumni Fellows Albert Abonado MFA ’10, Ruth Mukwana MFA ’14, and Shawna Kay Rodenberg MFA ’12. Ausubel is the author of the novels Sons and Daughters of Ease and Plenty and No One Is Here Except All of Us. Her new novel, The Last Animal is forthcoming from Riverhead. Ryan's fir, was a New York Times Editors' Choice in 2019, and was a finalist for the Randy Shilts and Lambda Literary Awards.
Abonado is the author of the poetry collection Jaw (Sundress Publications 2020). Mukwana is a fiction writer from Uganda. She is also an aid worker currently working for the United Nations in New York. Her short stories have appeared in several magazines including Solstice, Consequence, and Black Warriors Review. Rodenberg is the author of Kin, a debut memoir deemed “essential reading” by the Washington Post and “gorgeously gritty” by Oprah Daily. Her essays have appeared in Salon, the Village Voice, and Elle.
June 9 at 7:30 p.m. features faculty members Michael Dumanis and Manuel Gonzales. Dumanis is the author of two poetry collections, Creature (forthcoming from Four Way Books in 2023) and My Soviet Union (University of Massachusetts Press, 2007). Gonzales is the author of The Miniature Wife and Other Stories and the novel, The Regional Office is Under Attack!
June 10 at 7 p.m. features faculty members Elizabeth McCracken and Mary Ruefle ’74. McCracken is the author of seven books, including Here’s Your Hat What’s Your Hurry, and Thunderstruck & Other Stories. Ruefle has published many books of poetry, including most recently Dunce (Wave Books, 2019).