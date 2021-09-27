DORSET — The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Rita Wright, professor emerita of anthropology, to talk about archaeology of Afghanistan.
The talk will take place on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Long Trail School in Dorset. The catalyst for this talk is a comment made by an acquaintance of the presenter who asked, “Why do you study Afghanistan’s history? They have always been a country of hunters and gatherers.” Where to begin?
This is not a talk about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Instead, it offers a memoir about the experiences of a female archaeologist whose first trip abroad was to Afghanistan in 1975 and over the years continued to visit and study the country, learning its origins and contributions to world history.
This presentation will explore the country’s history and its people beginning at the end of the late 15th century with Babur, who founded the Mughal Empire and chronicled his travels to places he described as “situated on the edge of the world.”
Registration is $18 in advance or $24 at the door. Masks are required. For more information or to register, please call our office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.