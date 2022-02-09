Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.