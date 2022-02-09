MANCHESTER — A new installation opens at The Gallery at Equinox Village on Feb. 17, featuring works by local artist Kelly Gearwar.
Although there is no formal reception for Gearwar’s show, visitors are still welcome to visit The Gallery at Equinox Village daily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wear your mask and have proof of vaccination available. Gearwar’s work will be on display until March 14.
Gearwar is an artist from Killington. She has always had a great love for creating art in many different forms, but acrylic paint has remained her medium of choice. Her work is inspired by nature and everyday objects around. Using bright colors is her passion in art. Over the course of the last year, she has felt inspired to challenge herself to go beyond her comfort zone and try new things. The result has been actualizing her dream of producing a wealth of art that she is excited to share with the public. Her hope is that her art will inspire others to stretch outside their comfort zone to create and find joy. To see samples of her work, go to www.etsy.com/people/kellygearwar.
To learn about upcoming exhibits at The Gallery at Equinox Village, 49 Maple St., go to equinoxvillage.com or call Kara Waite, Activities Coordinator, at 802-362-4061.