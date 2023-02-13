WOODFORD — The Woodford Snobusters held their 39th annual Special People Ride on Saturday at the McKenna property in Woodford. The event allows people with disabilities a day of snowmobiling and lunch. It was a beautiful sunny day for the event and the nearly 60 participants enjoyed many snowmobile rides.
Gene and Jeanne McKenna, co-chairs for the event are thankful for the many volunteers who come from Vermont, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and even North Carolina to help. The Snowmobile ask force was also at the event helping with rides. The police and game wardens are fan favorites of the participants. Smiles were all around from both the participants and volunteers.
The McKennas have co-chaired the event for the past 11 years and have decided that this years ride will be the last at the McKenna property. They will miss doing the event but are looking forward to retiring and traveling. They are hoping someone else will keep the event going.