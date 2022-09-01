WOODFORD — The Woodford General store has joined other local businesses in supporting thru-hikers and those hiking the Appalachian Trail as part of Bennington's "Appalachian Trail Community" designation.
The participating businesses seek to make access to supplies for the hikers easier. The Woodford General Store offers everything from medical supplies to groceries and fuel.
"I am constantly asking hikers, 'What do you need?' And if I don't have it, it's something that I try to get for the future," says Hassett.
Hikers can find a variety of dried foods and energy bars.
"Currently the favorite are Met-RX bars," says Hassett. In addition, there are dried snacks, such as Battenkill Brittle and a variety of granolas. There are also small sized items for things like peanut butter or jelly that are ideal for hikers who are traveling light.
The store also serves the nearby campers at Woodford State Park and Greenwood Lodge.
Hassett said a favorite for everyone, including hikers coming off the trail, is the deli and selection of Vermont craft beers.
Bennington became an officially designated "Appalachian Trail Community" in 2021 and held a virtual celebratory event to mark the occasion. In 2022, the community hosted its first Bennington Trailfest on July 30, which will be an annual event moving forward. Local businesses are invited to become business supporters of the A.T. community by offering discounts or services to hikers. For more information, contact Jonah Spivak at 445-1335 or email jspivak@benningtonvt.org
The Woodford General Store offers a 10 percent discount off any purchase for active thru-hikers, as well as free WiFi, and free charging plugs for devices on the porch. There is a porta-potty available 24/7 on site.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.