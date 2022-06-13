BENNINGTON — After flipping her car, a woman said she left the scene of the crash to search for her kitten.
Keelyn Blanchfield, 36, from Bennington allegedly drove away with her mother’s car on Dec. 12, 2021. According to court documents, Blanchfield and her mother were on Main Street, when Blanchfield was in a hurry to leave and began to honk the horn. By the time her mother came outside, Blanchfield and the car were gone. The mother never gave permission for her daughter to take the car, and the mother said Blanchfield didn’t have a valid license.
The vehicle was found at around 7:44 p.m. at the bottom of an embankment on Monument Avenue. Cpl. Daniel Ferrara of the Bennington Police Department was sent to the scene and was alerted that Blanchfield left the crash.
The car had sustained “heavy damage around the entire vehicle,” said Ferrara. The airbags deployed and the passenger doors were open. The contents from the vehicle were “strewn around the scene.”
After investigating, Ferrara determined the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and was “unable to stay in the travel portion of the lane.” After striking a curb, the car slid along the sidewalk and went over the embankment. Once the car made contact with the ground, it rolled over.
Police say Blanchfield was found up the road, about 750 feet from the crash, begging for a ride. Ferrara said she was “visibly upset." Blanchfield claimed she left the site of the crash in an attempt to find her cat. Ferrara noticed Blanchfield had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a “moderate odor of intoxicants.” She refused a field sobriety test.
Blanchfield was originally charged with leaving the scene of a crash and vehicle operation without the owner’s consent, but the latter charge was increased to aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent due to the damage sustained, according to court documents.
Blanchfield was released on conditions that include being subject to alcohol testing and no buying or drinking alcohol. A competency evaluation is pending. While she is subject to these conditions, the conditions of release on file state that Blanchfield refused to sign them.
She was arraigned on Jan. 31 in Bennington Superior Court for the original two counts, but had a second arraignment on June 13 for the increased charge.
There is no word on whether a kitten was found.