BENNINGTON – A Readsboro woman is facing multiple charges, including allegations that she attempted to overturn an occupied medical stretcher at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Vermont State Police said that Thursday afternoon, they received a report alleging that Liliana V. Vandertuin, 39, of Readsboro, had violated the terms of an abuse prevention order by entering a residence and making contact with the victim. Vendertuin was subsequently arrested, booked at the Shaftsbury Barracks, and released on a citation to appear in court.
Later Thursday, police allege, Vandertuin attempted to push over a stretcher containing a patient at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. According to police, Vandertuin physically resisted officers and caused a public disturbance inside the hospital.
Police said Vandertuin was cited for disorderly conduct.
According to police, Vandertuin is scheduled to appear at Bennington County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 25.