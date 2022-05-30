MANCHESTER — As communities across the Northshire marked Memorial Day, the incoming state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars reminded attendees at a service here that the task of remembering those who died serving the United States falls to all of us.
“It is up to me and all of you to keep the memory of all these selfless heroes alive,” said Rhett Bessey of Woodford, who is expected to be installed as the organization’s Vermont commander at the state convention this coming weekend at Jay Peak.
“Memorial Day is about the selfless sacrifice of American heroes who raised their right hands to say ‘It is I’ who will defend America and if needed, lay down my life for my country,” Bessey said. “That debt has been paid too many times, but that debt has allowed us here today to enjoy life’s most reassured moments every day.”
Monday was the last official ceremony being overseen by VFW Post 6471 Post Commander Chris Conte. Peter Gaioti of Danby, presently the post chaplain and an Air Force veteran, will next assume leadership.
“This monument represents the resting place of many departed comrades who served in all wars. Wherever the body of a comrade lies, the ground is hallowed,” Conte said. “By their service on land, on sea and in the air they have made us their debtors, for the flag of our nation still flies over the land of our free people.”
Like Conte, Bessey served in Afghanistan during the United States’ 20-year mission there. He recounted stories of heroes he knew personally – service members who died while serving their country, and in some cases sacrificed their own lives to save the lives of their brothers in arms.
Bessey described how on Sept. 13, 2003, Private First Class Eric Surber, who was 19 and expecting his first child, died in his arms after being shot while clearing a building. He told how on that same day, a pair of pilots saved the lives of 38 soldiers, including himself — sacrificing their own lives by nose-diving a Chinook helicopter struck by rocket fire. And he recounted how on Feb. 13, 2004, an IED devastated a Humvee in a convoy he was part of, taking the life of Sgt. Nicholes Golding and nearly killing Specialist Mark Clinger — who was brought back from death three times, and is now a long-haul truck driver.
“We are all duty-bound to remember our fallen, to tell their stories, and to care for their families who need our support when struck by unfathomable loss. Today is for them, too,” Bessey said.
He asked those gathered to connect with the veterans in their community, whether in person or online.
“I encourage all of you to find ways to involve yourself in caring for those who bear physical, emotional and psychological scars of war.”
Post 6471 held three commemorations on Monday: One at the Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester Village, another at Factory Point Cemetery in Manchester Center, and a third at the post on Depot Street, followed by a luncheon.