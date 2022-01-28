WILMINGTON -- Feel like you aren't enjoying winter enough? Not getting exercise in the evenings because of the dark? Come down to the Wilmington playing fields on Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. to play or walk under the lights. Lights will be turned on so people can walk, ski, snowshoe or sled. New this year: Hot chocolate and s’mores kits by donation and fire pits to keep everyone warm.
Wilmington Works is looking for donations of small amounts of firewood. Donors can email Wilmington Works if they want to help at wilmingtonworks@gmail.com. The organization is also looking for volunteers for Feb. 10, 27 and 24 who can help set up and turn on the lights.
In addition, seniors and families are invited to come Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. for Winter Walking with SASH coordinators, and from 3 to 4 p.m. for family play time with Beaver Brook Children's School. Snow shoes are available to borrow, and hot chocolate and refreshments are available. Winter Walking/snowshoeing continues through Feb. 25. These gentle programs will keep folks 65 and older active in the winter. All programs are free. These programs are outdoors only, and will be cancelled if there is inclement weather that makes travel difficult.
Family Play group is hosted by Beaver Brook Children’s School. Programs will vary according to the weather but will include nature walks, snow person building, sledding, snow painting, trying out snowshoes, and all kinds of winter fun. Hot chocolate and a supervised fire pit for warming up will be included. If the weather is inclement, programs can be moved indoors to the Children’s School or the Old School gym (masks are required for indoor programs). Scheduled programs will be most suited to children ages 2-6 years old, but children of all ages and their caregivers are welcome to come, have a hot chocolate, warm up by the fire pit, and enjoy using the space for visiting and free play.