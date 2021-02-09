MARLBORO — Christopher Russell of the School of the Forest will visit the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m. to lead an in-depth look at identifying winter plants with a focus on foraged teas.
Using a tripod fire rig, participants will make and sample wild teas after an exploration of the winter plants of Hogback Mountain. The group will meet at the museum, located at the Hogback Scenic Overlook on Route 9, and then hike onto the preserve. Participants should expect the program to last from 2-3 hours, and should dress appropriately for the weather.
Watch the museum Facebook page for updated trail and weather conditions. Donations are requested; masks and appropriate social distancing are required. Space is limited. To register, call the museum at 802-464 0048.
To learn more about the School of the Forest, visit www.schooloftheforest.com. More about the museum can be found at www.vermontmuseum.org.