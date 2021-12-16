Farmers be on notice: The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets just announced that the annual winter manure spreading ban is underway.
Between Dec. 15 and April 1, no manure or other agricultural wastes, including compost and spoiled feed, may be spread on agricultural fields throughout the state.
This annual ban is part of the Required Agricultural Practices, which is included in the state's overall strategy to protect water quality, the working landscape and natural resources. The ban is a regulation that has been in place since 1995. Policies also prohibit the application of manure or agricultural wastes on frozen, saturated or snow-covered fields outside of the winter manure spreading ban.
Farmers must either have a storage structure that is capable of holding all manure produced during the ban — which is 106 days — or they must be able to stack all manure produced in a way that meets state standards and will not lead to adverse water quality impacts.
When field stacking manure, Required Agricultural Practices state that stacking sites be at least 200 feet from private wells and 100 feet from property boundaries.
Manure can't be stacked within 200 feet of surface water, 100 feet of a ditch, on land that is subject to annual overflow from adjacent waters, or on exposed bedrock.
Manure spreading is a common practice in Vermont agriculture. For additional information about these policies, including a copy of the full rule, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/rap.
Questions about the manure spreading ban, requests for assistance in the selection of appropriate manure stacking sites or requests for an emergency exemption can be directed to Laura DiPietro, 802-595-1990 or Nate Sands, 802-224-6850.