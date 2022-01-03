BENNINGTON — Enjoy chili, music and games at the upcoming Winter Fest — or, for the brave, take a January dip for a cause.
During the annual Winter Fest, 12 p.m. to evening on Jan. 29, all are invited to participate in the Polar Plunge. Participants will raise funds to support summer camps for local kids by diving into Lake Paran in the middle of winter. All plungers must pay the registration fee of $10 and meet the additional fundraising minimum to participate.
You must be over the age of 8 to participate.
If you are plunging as an individual, your additional contribution is $40. Your total contribution to the plunge will be $50. If you are plunging as a team, each team must raise a minimum of $250, although organizers encourage each team to raise as much as possible.
Mailed registration fees are due by Jan 28. Online or in-person registration is available.
For those of a cozier bent, pony rides and games will be available for children. The Winter Fest will also feature live performances, a chili fest, local breweries and food.