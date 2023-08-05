MANCHESTER — The Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel stood out at the wine tasting event held Friday evening by Nature’s Market on behalf of the Manchester Community Library. That is the opinion of me, a confessed zin-lover, and it was the only zin on the list of 50 wines poured by six distributors.
I may be biased.
A hundred people attended the sold-out event held at the library. They sampled a diverse selection of wine as well as food, including charcuterie from West Rupert’s A Crooked Barn, and mozzarella and two butters — creamy, rich, nutty butters — from Maplebrook Farm. The crowning choice, for my taste buds — which, admittedly, have not been to culinary school — was the Northeast Kingdom’s Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen, an award-winning blue in the style of Danish Blue Castello and German Cambozola. This cheese was creamier, richer, smoother than those two: if you see it, snap it up.
The setup for the event was simple. Buy a ticket — all proceeds going to the library — enter, and mill around the six tables, tasting wine and hearing the expert distributors extol the virtues of their wines. Yes, they were selling products, but they know the wines’ terroir, backstories and flavor profile. And they had helpful suggestions for enjoying wines.
For example, Fred Mullins from Vias distributors had this suggestion for the Produttori del Barbaresco DOCG that he was pouring: “Open the wine. Take a quick sip. ... You can see there is a lot of tension there.” He suggested decanting it, letting it breathe or oxygenate. If this were your favorite song, “instead of it being at volume two, it’s going to be closer to seven or eight. ... If you can show restraint” and keep half the bottle, sealed, for a day, “you’ll see the progression,” Mullins said. “It is a two- or three-day bottle.” While he was speaking of the Barbaresco, made from nebbiolo grapes, the advice may well hold for other full-bodied reds.
Ali Cheevers is a distributor for MS Walker (in the business since 1933). Cheevers happens to cover Maine and mentioned a drink that MS Walker distributes — the champagne of Maine, beloved of Mainers, and, apparently, only Mainers — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy. I found this an unexpected fact to emerge at a wine tasting. Cheevers' table had a Swiss wine, L’Alpage Chasselas, in addition to the wonderful, previously-mentioned, full-bodied, fruit-forward Old Ghost zin.
Fran Fauver, a trustee of the library, praised the Excelsior Chardonnay from South Africa.
Melissa Bell, another trustee, singled out the Unti Vineyards Aglianico from Dry Creek in California, the aglianico being a dark, red grape usually grown in Italy.
Bell said, “This is a fun, great event. It’s a fresh take on getting people together.” She was especially appreciative of the event “bringing in new people” to support the library.
Daniel Gostelow, advancement coordinator for the library, said, “We appreciate the generous support [of Nature’s Market] and their work arranging this event.” While the library receives roughly 25% of its funding from the town budget, the rest comes from private donations, grants, and proceeds from events such as this.
The event raised $2,000 from entry fees, as well an amount from wine ordered at the event. Nature’s Market is donating its profit from bottles. Because of its success, the event promises to be an annual fundraiser.