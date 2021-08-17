BENNINGTON — W. Collective and couch + cork will present a series of three tastings of wines made by women of color in August and September. W. Collective is downtown Bennington's newest retail space and cafe, featuring items by women creators and coffee from 1A Coffee Roasters. couch + cork provides wine education at home, virtually and to corporations throughout North America.
The series will open with wines from Theopolis Vineyards, owned by winemaker Theodora Lee, a labor attorney based in California. couch + cork owner, Nancy Koziol, interviewed Lee for HuffPost and has presented her wine since, including at a popular event at Park McCullough last summer. Lee’s wine is currently not available in Vermont.
The second tasting will feature the McBride Sisters, Andréa and Robin, half sisters with an incredible backstory. They have a large portfolio of wine including canned wines and wines that support women’s entrepreneurial and empowerment initiatives. These wines can be found in Vermont and are on the wine list at Pangaea.
Finally, there will be a tasting of Naidu wines. Raghni Naidu is the newest winemaker of the three and the only Indian-American immigrant to make wine in the U.S. Her wines from California are getting notice, but are not currently available in Vermont.
Tickets are available for purchase at W. Collective, located at 332 Main Street, or online. Guests must be at least 21 with proper identification. The events will be held at 6:30 p.m. on three Saturdays — August 21, 28 and September 11. All tastings are presented by couch + cork wine experts, Nancy Koziol and Kaiya Kirk.