BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Window Dressers Program is recruiting volunteers to help assemble high quality, re-usable insulating window inserts for area residents. The annual Community Build in Bennington will run Oct. 13-19, and a second Build in Arlington will be held Oct. 20–26.
Volunteers will be trained and need no prior experience to take part in the project. Four-hour shifts on weekdays, weekends and evenings are available.
The insulating window inserts are high quality and low cost because they are constructed at barn-raising-style Community Builds. The inserts are made of pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather-stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit.
Homeowners fit the inserts into their windows from the inside where they are held in place by friction. Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20 percent with inserts in place.
Inserts are free for those who cannot afford to pay, and low cost for middle and high-income households. Inserts for lower-income area families are being supported by the VSECU, Catamount Rotary Club, the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund, Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund, and members of the community. Last year, the Window Dressers program was able to build 400 inserts countywide for 45 households and non-profit organizations. This year, the program plans to increase the number of inserts built to 500.
For more information about Window Dressers and to sign up to help, go to https://windowdressers.org/vermont-community-builds/. You can also reach a local Window Dresser’s contact by calling 802-234-3050 or emailing benningtoncountywd@gmail.com.