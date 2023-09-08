BENNINGTON — Bennington County Window Dressers is recruiting volunteers to help assemble high quality, re-usable insulating window inserts for area residents. The annual Community Build in Bennington will run from Oct. 5 -11 at the Monument Arts and Culture Center on Gypsy Lane. An earlier build will be held in Arlington from Sept. 29 – Oct. 4.
Volunteers will be trained and need no prior experience to take part in the project. Four-hour shifts on weekdays, weekends, and evenings are available.
The insulating window inserts are high quality and low cost because they are constructed at barn-raising-style Community Builds. The inserts are made of attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather-stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit.
Homeowners fit the inserts into their windows from the inside where they are held in place by friction – and they are beautiful. Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20 percent with inserts in place.
Inserts are free for those who cannot afford to pay, and low cost for middle and higher-income households. Inserts for lower-income area families are being supported by organizations including Community Bank, Bank of Bennington, Tri-State Area Federal Credit Union, Bennington Rotary, Second Congregational Church, the Bennington Chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Climate Advocates of Bennington, the Old First Church, and generous individuals in our community.
Our goal this year is to raise $6,500 to cover the cost of lower income orders and we are still actively seeking financial support.
Last year, the Window Dressers program was able to build over 500 inserts countywide for 70 households and non-profit organizations. Over 40 percent of inserts built for families and organizations in the Bennington area were at no cost to the recipients.
For more information about Window Dressers and to sign up to help, please go to https://windowdressers.org/vermont-community-builds/. You may also contact Cindy Hudson-Knapp, the Bennington Window Dresser’s Volunteer Coordinator, by emailing WindowDress23@gmail.com or calling 413-652 -7911.