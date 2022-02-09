WILMINGTON — Town and school voting is just around the corner.
On Tuesday, March 1, residents will have the opportunity to vote by Australian ballot, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old School Community Center, 1 School St.
Voters should be aware that a request must be made for early mail-in or absentee ballots, which can be done at mvp.vermont.gov.
Contact the Town Clerk’s office with questions at 802-464-5836, Ext. 115, or by email at tlounsbury@wilmingtonvt.us or eeldred@wilmingtonvt.us.