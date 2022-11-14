WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is participating in No Shave in November. For the month of November, members of the department are raising money to benefit Deerfield Valley Food Pantry. Any donation will help provide food for a family in need. Each officer will be participating in the event.
No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants put down their razors for 30 days and forgo shaving and grooming to embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose, and let it grow wild and free to raise cancer awareness.
The Wilmington Police Department has organized a GoFundMe to benefit the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry (https://www.deerfieldvalleyfoodpantry.org/).
"For the month of November, we are raising money to benefit Deerfield Valley Food Pantry. Any donation will help provide food for a family in need. Each officer will be participating in the event. The more money raised, the longer the facial hair will grow. If we can reach our goal, the officers will participate in a photo shoot as the beards are being shaved off," said a member of the department.
For more information about Deerfield Valley Food Pantry, visit https://www.deerfieldvalleyfoodpantry.org/.