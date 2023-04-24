WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Firefighters Association started a new program to honor former members of the local Fire Department who died and are buried in cemeteries in town.
Markers will be placed near their memorials. They feature a red, Maltese cross, which includes a red Fire Department flag with gold lettering. The flag's dimensions are 12 inches by 18 inches, with the words, "Loyal to our duty." The Maltese cross measures 6 inches by 6 inches.
John Lazelle, firefighter and member of the association, said 40 markers were purchased this year, and more will be added each year. The plan is to display the markers each year from Memorial Day to approximately Indigenous Peoples Day.
Planning for the project started briefly before COVID-19. Lazelle said late last fall is when longtime member and former Chief Brian Johnson "really ran with it and researched, and we decided to buy 40 sets."
Lazelle said it's difficult to say how many markers the association will end up buying.
He said the association has identified nearly all of the fire chiefs, dating back to the department's start in 1858; however, it's missing information from a few years from about 1907 to 1930. More research is planned.
Many of the old rosters and department meeting minutes were destroyed in Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. A current list, which includes about 200 members who have been part of the department over the years, was developed from the memory of older members and some research online.
Lazelle said he subscribes to newspapers.com and a website to search for grave sites. Both have been useful in research.
The association decided to start by placing markers at the graves of the more recent 40 members who have died. Lazelle said he found addresses for about 35 of their families and sent letters to inform them of the project out of respect.
At the time of the interview, no families asked him not to go forward.
"We've gotten a lot of compliments," Lazelle said. "They're really happy we're doing it."
Earlier this month, Lazelle met with the town's Cemetery Commission to fill its members in on the project. He described the markers as being similar to what the American Legion does for veterans.
The association is paying for all of the markers. The group runs fundraisers for different projects.
Lazelle encourages families to share photos of members in action with the department or general pictures of the department. He's collecting photos and news stories about the apparatuses and major events of the years.
"We would love to get pictures," said Lazelle, who has taken it upon himself to be the department's unofficial historian. "I'm really documenting as much as I can."
A wall of honor has been created to recognize past members. The association also purchased bricks for five members in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland. They are Robert Maynard Sr., Richard Covey, Jake White, Marty Goodell and Buzzy Towne.
Lazelle welcomes people to contact the association if they don't see a marker for their loved one. Contact information is available at wilmingtonvtfire.com.