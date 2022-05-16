BENNINGTON -- There will be a presentation of the final playground designs for Willow Park on Thursday at 4 p.m. The presentation will be held at the Upper Pavilion at Willow Park off of East Road.
The chosen design and color scheme are the result of a public outreach process. Over 1,500 people participated in the selection and many people also submitted comments, suggestions, and ideas during the public comment period. There was a public presentation of the various playground design options that was held at the MAUHS auditorium on April 13 which was recorded and viewed over 800 times.
The chosen design was fine tuned in response to the comments and suggestions received. The final design incorporates several features that include more musical/auditory components; harness swing systems; different slide options in the ages 5 to 12 large play structure; additional age-appropriate spring rockers in the upper playground; benches for seating; and changing a Volta spinner to an accessible spinner.
The playground design presentation on Thursday will include comments by the Town of Bennington Select Board co-Chair Jeanne Connor, Bennington Elementary Principal Elizabeth Grunberg, and a presentation from the playground vendor Play By Design represented by Samantha McAdams. The presentation will include large format graphics showing the new design, McAdams will discuss how the new playgrounds will enhance the experience of visitors who come to enjoy Willow Park. After the presentation, questions from attendees are welcome.
Town staff and Play By Design are working to have the new playgrounds installed as soon as possible. The Town will share information on timing as that information comes available. Ideally it should be two to three months, but we are warned to be cautious and expect possible delays due to COVID 19 and supply chain issues.
For more information about the Willow Park playgrounds renewal project and process please visit the Town website page on Willow Park at https://benningtonvt.org/willow-park/.