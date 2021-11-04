NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Berkshire Grown kicks off their 2021-2022 Winter Market season on the weekend before Thanksgiving, Sunday, Nov. 21. The Williamstown/North Adams Winter Market will take place at Greylock WORKS in North Adams, Mass. The next market will be on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Executive Director Margaret Moulton says “we are thrilled to offer these indoor winter farmers markets again this year. Even in brief exchanges between farmers and shoppers at the socially-distant markets, we are reminded how lucky we are to know the farmers who grow our food. The monthly Winter Farmers Markets provide community members the opportunity to support local farmers and food producers and to stock up on locally grown winter vegetables, greens, cheese and meats.”
The winter markets will feature the abundance of locally grown and produced foods unique to be found in the Berkshires. Vendors offer local products ranging from winter squash, greens, and root crops, to apples, meats, cheeses, honey, and maple syrup, as well as baked goods, jams, ferments, and cider. Admission to the Farmers Markets is free and SNAP is accepted with a 100 percent match, available at the Market Manager’s table. For shoppers using SNAP, Berkshire Grown is authorized to process the Healthy Incentive Program (HIP), adding extra money to their EBT wallet for fruits and vegetables on top of regular SNAP benefits.
New this year at Greylock WORKS, Sweet Brook Farm will grill pasture-raised beef burgers outside the market, and The Break Room will be open indoors, offering coffee, pastries, breakfast, and lunch.
Everyone entering the market area will be required to wear masks, and shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead by making a shopping list and sending only one or two household members to the market. Shoppers can also make pre-purchases from some vendors via WhatsGood, the e-commerce platform on the Berkshire Grown website, berkshiregrown.org, with pick-up at the vendors’ tables.
We are extremely grateful to our Winter Farmers Market sponsors: the Berkshire Food Co-op, the Zilkha Center for Environmental Initiatives at Williams College, Berkshire Bank, Ed Herrington, Inc., The Pass, Rolling Rock Salt, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Lee Bank, Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, and the Williams College Center for Environmental Studies. We also thank the Town of Great Barrington for its support in our use of the Housy Dome as a south County market venue, and to Greylock WORKS for hosting the Williamstown/ North Adams Winter Farmers Markets.