WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Farmers Market (WFM) will hold its opening day on Saturday, May 13. The market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower Spring Street parking lot in Williamstown.
Opening day will feature two raffle baskets with a market tote, hat and more. Stop by the market booth to buy a ticket and say hi to Matthew Scalfani, the market manager for the season.
This year the market will feature favorite returning vendors, new produce vendors, a compost drop-off opportunity, additional prepared food options and talented local artisans. Along with vendors, local musicians will perform a range of music from Irish to contemporary. Picnic tables and fresh food options will create the perfect environment for the community to gather with family and friends.
WFM is a SNAP/EBT market and, with the help of a grant from Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, has the capacity to match SNAP dollars up to $30 per transaction. WFM will continue to partner with market vendors and local food pantries through the WFM’s Community Essentials Initiative, which purchases produce from vendors for donation to north Berkshire food pantries. Donations to the WFM’s CEI program are always welcome.
For more information, find the WFM on Facebook or follow on Instagram @williamstownmafarmersmarket or visit the WFM website at williamstownfarmersmarket.org.