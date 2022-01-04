WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The First Congregational Church of Williamstown is sponsoring a 'standout' to oppose Christian nationalism on the anniversary of last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The standout will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in front of the church at 906 Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
First Congregational will be joined by over 200 congregations across the country.
This event is part of a larger commitment of the congregation to study and oppose the growth and influence of Christian nationalism in the U.S. For more information about this effort in general and the standout in particular, contact Betsy Burris at betsburris@gmail.com or David Langston dlangston103@gmail.com.