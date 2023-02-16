Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Matthew Gibson, an associate professor of economics at Williams College, will give a talk titled “Economics of Climate Change” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121.

This event is free and open to the public as part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series.

Gibson is an associate professor in the economics department at Williams and a research affiliate at the Institute of Labor Economics (IZA). He works in environmental and labor economics, focusing on time use, wage determination, air pollution, and flood risk. 

