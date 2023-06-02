WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams College Museum of Art will present “Construct Your Own Meaning,” a series of summer programs that invite the community to interpret WCMA’s permanent collection installation Remixing the Hall, from their unique perspectives.
Borrowing a term from DJ culture, “Remixing” describes WCMA curators’ process of selecting objects from the collection that highlight multivalent correspondences between form and meaning in art, the museum said in a release.
“By giving a diverse set of people outside the museum the agency and platform to share their personal connections to artwork in our collection, we are broadening who the museum is for,” said Roz Crews, WCMA’s Associate Curator of Programs. “This series asks audiences to see relationships between disparate objects and experiences, interweaving the present and the past.”
Each event will be two hours on Thursdays throughout the summer starting on July 6. Events will be held during a 5 to 6 p.m. presentation and a 6 to 7 p.m. reception with food and drinks.
The series kicks off on July 6 with a program featuring beer inspired by artwork from WCMA’s Remixing the Hall exhibition. Artist and seasoned beer industry expert Eric Steen has invited nearby brewers to interact with the art collection, talk with museum staff about the collection, select one or more artworks for inspiration, and brew new beers. During the public event, Steen will give an abbreviated artist talk and open up the conversation with the participating brewers before a reception where the new art-inspired beers will be served to visitors with special glassware.
The series continues on July 20, with musicians taking center stage. In collaboration with museum staff, Andrea Belair (co-Owner of Belltower Records in North Adams) has curated a set of musicians from a range of musical backgrounds who will each compose five- to ten-minute pieces inspired by an artwork in Remixing the Hall. Together the musicians will make a collective concert for the audience as they guide visitors through the exhibition. A DJ reception featuring a playlist inspired by the exhibition will follow from 6 to 7 p.m.
On Aug. 3, a group of youths from the community will present a public tour of Remixing the Hall. Leading up to Aug. 3, WCMA will host a week-long intensive fellowship for these youths, who will get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s collection, hear about different careers in the arts, and learn various methods for interpreting the artwork. At the end of the program, the fellows will give a collaborative guided tour of Remixing the Hall, designed for kids and adults from their communities. Opening remarks from the fellowship and a tour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., a reception featuring foods selected by the fellowship in collaboration with Anne Kennedy will run from 6 to 7 p.m.
The series concludes on Aug. 17 with bakers showcasing their cakes, designed and produced to interpret artwork in Remixing the Hall. From 5 to 6 p.m., the cake artists will share their selection and creation process alongside their creations and the artworks that inspired the cakes. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a reception to taste the cakes alongside iced coffee and tea.
For more information, contact the museum at 413-597-2429 or visit artmuseum.williams.edu.
WCMA is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.