WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art (WCMA) is hosting “All Together With Art,” a series of one-hour programs designed for children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers. Each program involves looking at art together followed by an art-making activity.
The first in the series will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on outdoor art. Rachel Heisler, WCMA’s Associate Curator of Campus & Community Engagement, will lead families on a walk around campus to talk about two different outdoor sculptures, followed by a group activity in which participants can make their own art to bring home.
The second in the series is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on objects created as symbols of protection. The third is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on abstract art.
The programs are free and open to the public. Families are welcome to come to any or all of the programs. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit artmuseum.williams.edu and click on the “All Together With Art” button.
WCMA is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Note that masks are required inside the museum.