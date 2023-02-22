WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams Chamber Players present a concert on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall on the Williams College campus. The performance is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Flutist Jacqueline DeVoe, along with Muneko Otani, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola, and Ronald Feldman, cello, open the concert with "Flute Quartet in D Major K. 285" (1777) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Percussionist Matthew Gold next takes the stage present a world premiere for marimba by Ileana Perez Velazquez: "Grasshopper Trance and Caribbean Scribbles."
After a brief intermission, Joanna Kurkowicz, violin, and Doris Stevenson, piano, return to the stage, presenting "Morgen, op. 27, No. 4" (1894) by Richard Strauss The work is a musical gift that Strauss presented his wife for their wedding.
The last selection of the evening is "Piano Quintet No. 1" (1952) by Grazyna Bacewicz, performed by Joanna Kurkowicz and Joana Genova, violins, Ah Ling, Neu, viola, Julian Muller, cello, and Doris Stevenson, piano. This earthy neoclassic, inflected by Polish folksongs and dances, expresses a fervent love of — and mourning for — Bacewicz’s Soviet-dominated homeland.
The Williams Chamber Players is a faculty chamber ensemble that presents concerts for the college and community throughout the academic year. Repertoire for concerts is drawn from the standard chamber music with special attention to music of the 20th and 21st centuries, and to music by Williams composers. Musicians are normally drawn from the ranks of artists in residence, artist associates and other faculty members and visiting artists at Williams.
The Williams Chamber Players was founded in 1999 and is coordinated by Doris Stevenson.