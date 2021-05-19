RUPERT — Merck Forest and Farmland Center is holding a SOLO Wilderness First Aid course Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. An optional CPR component will also be offered, with extra time required late Saturday afternoon for the CPR training.
Participants will learn survival skills, how to respond to and assess an emergency situation; how to address muscular, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries as well as environmental emergencies through hands-on scenarios.
The training is for ages 14 and older, and COVID protocols will be followed. The cost is $200 per person, and $40 for the CPR component.
For more information, email learn@merckforest.org. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, go to merckforest.org and click on the Shop tab.