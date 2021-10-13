Wild Art at the Cambridge Community Forest
CAMBRIDGE, NY – The Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA) is offering its first program -- Wild Art -- at the Cambridge Community Forest (CCF). Wild Art draws inspiration from earth and land artists Andy Goldsworthy, Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. The goal is for children and their families to create work with their bare hands and natural materials that will temporarily become part of the forest.
The finished work will be photographed and shared on CCF and ASA social media pages and website. These workshops are designed for kids ages 6 and up. CCF is not currently open to the public, however ASA anticipates a public opening later this fall.
Pre-registration is required at www.agstewardship.org/events. The cost is $10 per household.
Space is limited. All kids are required to bring an adult for supervision. Masks will be required, and tick protection is highly recommended.
Exploring Forest Surprises - Creating an Earth Mandala will be held on today from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with instructors Naomi Meyer and Ron Renoni.
Nature Grieving with Clay; Letting go of our Holdings will be held on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 am with instructor Zena Pesta.
Participants should park at Cambridge Central School and walk to the Community Forest.
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support from the Office of
the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.