WHITE CREEK, N.Y. — The annual chicken barbecue at the Jermain Community Hall on Niles Road in White Creek will be held on Saturday, May 1. This year, the barbecue will be a drive-thru, take-out only dinner, with the regular spring menu, including pie, for dessert.
Reservations are welcome and can be made by calling 518-686-9307 or emailing mrobi47966@aol.com. Tickets are $12, and can be picked up that day between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church, also on Niles Road, before proceeding to the hall for dinner pickup.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Hall, whose finances have been hit hard this past year with the cancellation of all of its events. Jermain Hall has been part of the White Creek community since 1877, when it was owned by the Jermain family, who provided the hall for the use of the public.