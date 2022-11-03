MANCHESTER CENTER — Photographer and owner of Whistle Wing Prints, Kristina Martin, is teaming up with woodworker CJ Lyttle to present the show of photography and wood carvings "Wild Wood II."
The work of the featured artists is inspired by nature, particularly birds. Lyttle's interest in carving began in the 1970s when he was given a shorebird as a gift, and he eventually found that the art of carving was his calling. He will also be sharing an exhibit of framed classic lithograph prints from the limited edition prints "Classic Shorebird Decoys" by Milton C. Weiler.
Martin began birding in 2016, which led to her love of photographing wildlife, landscapes and farmscapes. The artists met at Valley Artisans Market, a 40-year-old artist's cooperative in Cambridge, New York, where they are active members and exhibit their artwork along with 25 other artists.
The show will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 17 to Jan. 4, at the Gallery at Equinox Village, 49 Maple St., Manchester Center. An opening reception to be held Nov. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit www.whistlewingprints.com or Kara at kwaite@equinoxvillage.com.